Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Aug 19 (Reuters) -
* Target severs ties with Welspun over Egyptian-cotton dispute- Bloomberg
* Target Corp says discovered last month that 750,000 sheets and pillowcases labeled Egyptian cotton were made with another type of cotton - Bloomberg
* Target says informed Welspun that, due to this conduct, in the process of terminating relationship with them - Bloomberg
* Target says phasing out all of its products from Welspun - Bloomberg
* Target says withdrawal includes two lines of Egyptian cotton bedding, and not all of its Egyptian cotton sheets are affected- Bloomberg Source text for Eikon: (bloom.bg/2bsQIdO)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.