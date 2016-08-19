版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 20日

BRIEF-Adage Capital Partners reports 9.69 pct passive stake in Protagonist Therapeutics - SEC filing

Aug 19 Adage Capital Partners LP:

* Adage Capital Partners LP reports 9.69 pct passive stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc as of August 11, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2bolJfG) Further company coverage:

