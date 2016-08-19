BRIEF-Valeura Energy - Execution of definitive agreements for Statoil farm-in on Banarli licences in Turkey

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Aug 19 Valeura Energy Inc
* Valeura announces execution of definitive agreements for Statoil farm-in on Banarli licences in Turkey
* Agreements include a farm-in agreement, a joint operating agreement to apply post-earning and a number of ancillary agreements
* Says unit, Corporate Resources B.V. has executed definitive transaction documents with Statoil Holding Netherlands B.V.
* Statoil has option to earn a 50% participating interest in deep formations on Banarli licences
* Statoil can earn participating interest by investing in exploration program that includes payments, carried costs of at least $36 million
* Says Valeura will receive US$6.0 million at closing as a contribution to past exploration costs incurred on Banarli licences Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.