公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 03:11 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Corrections Corporation of America's senior unsecured bond rating to Ba1

Aug 19 Moody's -

* Moody's downgrades Corrections Corporation of America's senior unsecured bond rating to Ba1; outlook revised to negative

* Moody's on Corrections Corporation of America - Upward rating movement will be unlikely in medium term; will require clarity on effect of DOJ announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

