BRIEF-Geo Group announces change to contract renewal status for D. Ray James correctional facility

Aug 19 Geo Group Inc :

* The Geo Group announces change to contract renewal status for the D. Ray James Correctional Facility

* Expects to receive a new contract modification to operate Ray James facility under new terms to be negotiated

* Federal Bureau Of Prisons rescinded its previously granted contract modification extending Geo's contract for D. Ray James Facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

