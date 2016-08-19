BRIEF-Estee Lauder Cos says sales in qtr declined in France due to drop in tourism - conf call

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Aug 19 (Reuters) -
* Estee Lauder Cos Executive - Sales in quarter declined in France due to large drop in tourism and in Middle East because of continued economic uncertainty
* Estee Lauder Cos Executive - Recent Brexit vote "added a layer of uncertainty that will most likely not be fully understood for some time" - conf call
* Estee Lauder Cos Executive - Believe "risk of other economic and political disruptions will remain high as we start our new fiscal year" - conf call
* Estee Lauder Cos Executive - Expect all product categories and regions to grow, led by the makeup category and the EMEA region in fiscal 2017
* Estee Lauder Cos Executive - Several of co's brands will accelerate their expansion in specialty multi-retailers and online - conf call
* Estee Lauder Cos Executive - Middle East sales seen to fall in FY 2017 as distributors adjust inventories to reflect sluggish consumer spending - conf call Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.