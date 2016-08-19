版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 19日 星期五

BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson reports 15 pct passive stake in Protagonist Therapeutics - SEC filing

Aug 19 Johnson & Johnson:

* Johnson & Johnson reports 15.0 pct passive stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc as of Aug. 16 Source text (bit.ly/2biMrcb) Further company coverage:

