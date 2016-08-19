版本:
BRIEF-Hyundai Motor America announces limited-time, first-to-market on-demand vehicle test drive program

Aug 19 Hyundai Motor America:

* Hyundai Motor America says in collaboration with Amazon, announces a limited-time, first-to-market on-demand vehicle test drive program

* Under program, prospective buyers in la/orange county can book 2017 hyundai elantra test drives through amazon's prime now Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

