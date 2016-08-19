版本:
BRIEF-Amtrak names Wick Moorman as chief executive officer

Aug 19 Amtrak :

* Names Wick Moorman president and chief executive officer

* Moorman, retired chairman, CEO, and president of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NS), will lead company, effective September 1, 2016, in next fiscal year.

* Moorman succeeds current CEO Joe Boardman Source text for Eikon:

