公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六

BRIEF-Black Hills - Issued $400 mln of 3.150% notes due 2027 and $300 mln of 4.200% notes due 2046

Aug 19 Black Hills Corp

* Issued aggregate amount of $400 million of 3.150% notes due 2027 and aggregate principal amount of $300 million of 4.200% notes due 2046 Source - bit.ly/2bPB1ik Further company coverage:

