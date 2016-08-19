版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 00:42 BJT

BRIEF-Nautilus says ceases reporting in Canada

Aug 19 Nautilus Inc :

* Nautilus Inc ceases reporting in Canada

* Obtained order from securities regulatory authorities in Ontario, British Columbia, Nova Scotia for decision it is not a reporting issuer

* Order by securities regulatory authorities does not affect co's listing on NYSE or its reporting practices in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

