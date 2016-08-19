版本:
BRIEF-Fancamp Exploration clarifies recent disclosures on mineral resources

Aug 19 Fancamp Exploration Ltd:

* As result of a review by British Columbia Securities Commission, co is issuing news release to clarify recent disclosures

* Mineral resources disclosed on Lac Lamelee property in its June 29, 2016 news release are no longer current

* Mineral resources should not be relied upon until they can be supported by a compliant technical report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

