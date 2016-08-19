版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 01:09 BJT

BRIEF-FXCM says issues statement on CFTC complaint

Aug 19 FXCM Inc

* FXCM issues statement on cftc complaint

* FXCM inc says "snb event damaged world markets and damaged FXCM and its customers"

* FXCM inc says "by close of business on january 15, 2015, FXCM customers lost approximately $225 million"

* FXCM inc says regulators were fully apprised of capital shortfall and, within hours of snb event, cftc and nfa were on site at FXCM's offices

* FXCM inc says "we also see no basis for cftc's claim that company improperly guaranteed customers that they would not lose money" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐