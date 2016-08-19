BRIEF-MLB finalizes Seattle Mariners ownership transition

Aug 19 Nintendo:

* Approved sale of majority of Nintendo Of America's interest in Seattle Mariners to other members of current ownership group

* Final financial terms were not disclosed

* Financial impact of sale to Nintendo will be incorporated into Nintendo Co Ltd's next quarterly financial report

* John Stanton assumes role as chairman and CEO of Seattle Mariners

* Nintendo of America will retain 10 pct stake in team, regional sports network, remainder sold to members of First Avenue Entertainment LLLP

* As part of sale, current CEO of Seattle Mariners, Howard Lincoln has retired

* Lincoln will continue on as a member of FAE board of directors, representing Nintendo's ownership interests

* Major League Baseball has approved sale of a majority of Nintendo of America's interest in Seattle Mariners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: