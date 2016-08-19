BRIEF-MLB finalizes Seattle Mariners ownership transition

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Aug 19 Nintendo:
* Approved sale of majority of Nintendo Of America's interest in Seattle Mariners to other members of current ownership group
* Final financial terms were not disclosed
* Financial impact of sale to Nintendo will be incorporated into Nintendo Co Ltd's next quarterly financial report
* John Stanton assumes role as chairman and CEO of Seattle Mariners
* Nintendo of America will retain 10 pct stake in team, regional sports network, remainder sold to members of First Avenue Entertainment LLLP
* As part of sale, current CEO of Seattle Mariners, Howard Lincoln has retired
* Lincoln will continue on as a member of FAE board of directors, representing Nintendo's ownership interests
* Major League Baseball has approved sale of a majority of Nintendo of America's interest in Seattle Mariners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.