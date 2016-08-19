版本:
BRIEF-S&P places Chesapeake Energy first, second-lien debt ratings on creditwatch positive

Aug 19 S&P Global Ratings -

* Chesapeake Energy Corp first and second-lien debt ratings placed on creditwatch positive on improved liquidity

* Expect Chesapeake is in better position to address upcoming maturities, putable debt than previously expected Source: bit.ly/2bmPvmR Further company coverage:

