BRIEF-S&P places Geo Group ratings on creditwatch with negative implications

Aug 19 S&P Global Ratings:

* Geo Group Inc ratings placed on creditwatch with negative implications

* Change in industry fundamentals could materially impact Geo's operating performance, resulting in a deterioration of credit metrics

* Believe there is risk government agencies including U.S. Marshals Service could consider plans to reduce use of private prison operators such as Geo Group