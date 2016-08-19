版本:
BRIEF-S&P places Geo Group ratings on creditwatch with negative implications

Aug 19 S&P Global Ratings:

* Geo Group Inc ratings placed on creditwatch with negative implications

* Change in industry fundamentals could materially impact Geo's operating performance, resulting in a deterioration of credit metrics

* Believe there is risk government agencies including U.S. Marshals Service could consider plans to reduce use of private prison operators such as Geo Group Source text (bit.ly/2bzIMVf) Further company coverage:

