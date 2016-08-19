版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 03:04 BJT

BRIEF-MGE energy increases regular quarterly dividend rate to $0.3075 per share

Aug 19 MGE Energy Inc

* Mge energy inc says increased regular quarterly dividend rate to $0.3075 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

