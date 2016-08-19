版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 04:06 BJT

BRIEF-Lyft in recent months held talks or made approaches to sell itself- NYT

Aug 19 (Reuters) -

* Lyft in recent months held talks or made approaches to sell itself to cos including GM, Apple, Google, Amazon, Uber, Didi Chuxing - NYT, citing sources Source : nyti.ms/2bDhNIG

