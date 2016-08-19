BRIEF-GWG Holdings announces correction to non-GAAP net asset value calculation

Aug 19 GWG Holdings Inc

* Announces correction to non-GAAP net asset value calculation

* Identified an error in calculation that had inadvertently omitted redemption value of redeemable preferred stock sold during Q2 of 2016

* Corrected non-GAAP net asset value of $16.98 per common share, at June 30, 2016

* Correction to non-GAAP net asset value has no impact on co's assets/stockholders' equity, revenue, income for Q2 or first 6 months of 2016