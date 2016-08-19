版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 04:30 BJT

BRIEF-Giga-Tronics announces changes in management

Aug 19 Giga-Tronics Inc

* Giga-Tronics announces changes in management

* Says appointment of Joseph Thompson as chairman and acting CEO

* Thompson succeeds John Regazzi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐