BRIEF-Terraform Power launches amended and restated consent solicitation related to senior notes

Aug 19 Terraform Power Inc

* Terraform Power Operating LLC launches amended and restated consent solicitation related to senior notes

* Consent solicitation will expire on August 26, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

