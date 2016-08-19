版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 04:39 BJT

BRIEF-United Rentals redeemed $200 mln principal amount of 7.375% senior notes

Aug 19 United Rentals Inc

* Effective as of August 19, redeemed all of outstanding $200 million principal amount of its 7.375% senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐