BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators Holdings, units entered into a third amended and restated credit agreement

Aug 19 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc

* On August 17, co, units entered into a third amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

* Borrowers also have the option to increase revolving credit facility up to a maximum total amount of $200 million

* Under the credit agreement, the agent and the lenders increased revolving credit facility from $100 million to $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

