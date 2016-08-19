版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 04:46 BJT

BRIEF-Genco Shipping & Trading and units entered waiver agreements with ABN Amro Capital

Aug 19 Genco Shipping & Trading

* On August 19, co and units entered waiver agreements with ABN Amro Capital in connection with a loan agreement

* Collateral maintenance covenants, maximum leverage ratio covenants under 2014 term loan facilities waived through oct 15, 2016

* Waiver agreements replace waivers entered into on Aug 9 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

