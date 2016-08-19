版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 05:54 BJT

BRIEF-Tang Capital Partners Lp says 9.6 pct stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Aug 19 Tang Capital Partners Lp:

* Tang Capital Partners Lp reports 9.6 pct passive stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc as of Aug 12 - SEC Filing Source text: bit.ly/2bDrkjc Further company coverage:

