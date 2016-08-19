版本:
BRIEF-WPP Plc reports purchase of 120,000 shares of Comscore's common stock

Aug 19 Wpp Plc

* Reports purchase of 120,000 shares of Comscore Inc's common stock on Aug 17 & 18 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

