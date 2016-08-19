BRIEF-JPMorgan, FDIC, Deutsche Bank settle Washington Mutual suit

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Aug 19 Jpmorgan Chase & Co
* As previously disclosed JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. signed term sheet with Deutsche Bank National Trust Co, Federal Deposit Insurance
* August 19, parties executed and delivered definitive agreements resolving outstanding disputes between JPMorgan Chase Bank and FDIC
* Settlement will also result in dismissal of four WMB-related actions pending in U.S. District Court for District Of Columbia
* Under terms of settlement, JPMorgan Chase Bank will also release all of its indemnity and other claims against WMB receivership estate
* Settlement will result in dismissal of four WMB-related actions pending in U.S. District Court for District Of Columbia to which firm, FDIC are parties
* JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. to release indemnity, claims against WMB receivership estate, including more than $1 billion in claims relating to WMB deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.