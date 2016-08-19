版本:
BRIEF-JPMorgan, FDIC, Deutsche Bank settle Washington Mutual suit

Aug 19 Jpmorgan Chase & Co

* As previously disclosed JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. signed term sheet with Deutsche Bank National Trust Co, Federal Deposit Insurance

* August 19, parties executed and delivered definitive agreements resolving outstanding disputes between JPMorgan Chase Bank and FDIC

* Settlement will also result in dismissal of four WMB-related actions pending in U.S. District Court for District Of Columbia

* Under terms of settlement, JPMorgan Chase Bank will also release all of its indemnity and other claims against WMB receivership estate

* Settlement will result in dismissal of four WMB-related actions pending in U.S. District Court for District Of Columbia to which firm, FDIC are parties

* JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. to release indemnity, claims against WMB receivership estate, including more than $1 billion in claims relating to WMB deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

