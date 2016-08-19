BRIEF-Marquee Energy, Alberta Oilsands entered into arrangement agreement

Aug 19 Marquee Energy Ltd says -

* Marquee Energy, Alberta Oilsands entered into arrangement agreement

* Alberta Oilsands will acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Marquee

* Marquee Energy Ltd says on completion of arrangement, Marquee shareholders will own approximately 49% of common shares of New Marquee

* Marquee shareholders will receive, for each marquee share held, 1.67 common shares in capital of Alberta Oilsands

* New Marquee to be led by current management team of Marquee

* Board of directors of New marquee will include an equal number of current directors of Marquee and of Alberta Oilsands, respectively