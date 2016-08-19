BRIEF-Marquee Energy, Alberta Oilsands entered into arrangement agreement

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Aug 19 Marquee Energy Ltd says -
* Marquee Energy, Alberta Oilsands entered into arrangement agreement
* Alberta Oilsands will acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Marquee
* Marquee Energy Ltd says on completion of arrangement, Marquee shareholders will own approximately 49% of common shares of New Marquee
* Marquee shareholders will receive, for each marquee share held, 1.67 common shares in capital of Alberta Oilsands
* New Marquee to be led by current management team of Marquee
* Board of directors of New marquee will include an equal number of current directors of Marquee and of Alberta Oilsands, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:,
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.