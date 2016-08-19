版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 02:42 BJT

BRIEF-Supernus Pharma receives FDA tentative approval for expanded label of Trokendi XR

Aug 19 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Supernus receives FDA tentative approval for expanded label of Trokendi XR to include migraine prophylaxis in adults

* FDA approval to expand label for Trokendi XR to treat partial onset seizures for use in adults patients 6 years and older Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐