版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 03:25 BJT

BRIEF-IBM Japan launches business to monitor internet chatter to help attract foreign tourists - Nikkei

Aug 19 (Reuters) -

* IBM Japan is launching new business that will monitor internet chatter to support local municipalities to attract more foreign tourists - Nikkei Source - [s.nikkei.com/2bzRT8q] Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐