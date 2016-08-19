版本:
2016年 8月 20日

BRIEF-Sun Communities files for resale of shares by selling stockholders

Aug 19 Sun Communities Inc

* Sun Communities Inc files for offer and sale of up to 1.5 million shares of co's common stock by selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text: bit.ly/2b3N8qT Further company coverage:

