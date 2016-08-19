BRIEF-Starwood announces close of sale of Hotel Goldener Hirsch in Salzburg

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Aug 19 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc
* Starwood Hotels & Resorts continues asset-light strategy with the sale of Hotel Goldener Hirsch, a luxury collection hotel, Salzburg
* Starwood to continue to operate hotel under luxury collection brand flag under a new long-term management agreement
* Closed on sale of Hotel Goldener Hirsch in Austria to companies of Wild Group for about $22 million USD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.