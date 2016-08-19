版本:
BRIEF-Starwood announces close of sale of Hotel Goldener Hirsch in Salzburg

Aug 19 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc

* Starwood Hotels & Resorts continues asset-light strategy with the sale of Hotel Goldener Hirsch, a luxury collection hotel, Salzburg

* Starwood to continue to operate hotel under luxury collection brand flag under a new long-term management agreement

* Closed on sale of Hotel Goldener Hirsch in Austria to companies of Wild Group for about $22 million USD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

