版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 04:08 BJT

BRIEF-Skyline Medical says stockholders are considering proposal to effect reverse stock split

Aug 19 Skyline Medical Inc

* At special meeting, stockholders considering proposal to effect reverse stock split

* Proposal to effect a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of between one-for-two and one-for-25 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐