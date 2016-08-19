BRIEF-Erickson entered into amendment number fourteen to credit agreement

Aug 19 Erickson Inc

* On August 17, 2016, Erickson Incorporated entered into amendment number fourteen to the credit agreement - SEC filing

* Amendment modified required level of borrowing capacity to be maintained to $10 million for the period from July 25, 2016 through Aug 29, 2016

* Amendment modified required level of borrowing capacity to be maintained to $17.5 million for period from Aug 30, 2016 through October 2, 2016

* Amendment modified required level of borrowing capacity to be maintained to $20 million for period from Oct 3, 2016 through December 31, 2016