BRIEF-Schlumberger CFO Simon Ayat reports open market sale of 50,000 shares at $83.68 per share

Aug 19 Schlumberger Nv

* CFO Simon Ayat reports open market sale of 50,000 shares of co's common stock on aug 18 at $83.68 per share - SEC filing

* CFO Ayat owned 153,335 shares of co's common stock at end of the transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

