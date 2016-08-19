版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 04:21 BJT

BRIEF-Travelers mourns death of former CEO Jay Fishman

Aug 19 Travelers Companies Inc

* Death of Jay Fishman, its executive chairman of board and former chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

