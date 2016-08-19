版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 04:28 BJT

BRIEF-Teekay Corp files for stock shelf of upto $50 million

Aug 19 Teekay Corp

* Files for stock shelf of upto $50 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

