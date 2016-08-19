版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 04:34 BJT

BRIEF-Lowe's Companies sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share

Aug 19 Lowe's Companies Inc

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

