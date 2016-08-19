BRIEF-Blueknight Energy Partners says unit and Vitol executed a third amendment to a crude oil storage services agreement

Aug 19 Blueknight Energy Partners LP

* Unit and Vitol Inc executed a third amendment to a crude oil storage services agreement with vitol inc

* Amendment also adjusts the rate Vitol is charged for services provided under the amended agreement -sec filing

* Amendment extends term of agreement which was effective as of Nov 1, 2010 and scheduled to expire on April 30, 2017, through April 30, 2018