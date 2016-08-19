版本:
BRIEF-Sunlink Health Systems unit sells Chestatee Regional Hospital in Dahlonega, Georgia

Aug 19 Sunlink Health Systems Inc

* Sunlink Health Systems subsidiary sells Chestatee Regional Hospital in Dahlonega, Georgia

* Expects to recognize an after tax gain of approximately $7 million on transaction which closed on August 19, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

