2016年 8月 20日

BRIEF-Plexus Corp says board of directors appointed Todd Kelsey as a director

Aug 19 Plexus Corp

* On August 17, 2016, the board of directors appointed Todd Kelsey as a director, effective immediately

* The size of the board was increased to 10 directors in connection with Kelsey'S appointment - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

