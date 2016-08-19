版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 05:40 BJT

BRIEF-Xbiotech files for stock shelf of upto 7 mln shares

Aug 19 Xbiotech Inc

* Files for stock shelf of up to 7 million common shares - SEC filing Source text: bit.ly/2bDqhQ3 Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐