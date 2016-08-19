版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 05:48 BJT

BRIEF-Lonestar Resources reports qtrly loss per share $0.85

Aug 19 Lonestar Resources Ltd :

* A 13 pct increase in net oil and gas production to 6,573 boe/d in 2Q16, compared to 5,804 boe/d in the second quarter of 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $0.85 - SEC filing

* Qtrly total revenues $17.8 mln vs $23.1 mln - SEC filing

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: bit.ly/2bDqHWG Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐