BRIEF-Sito Mobile files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million

Aug 19 Sito Mobile Ltd

* Files for mixed shelf of upto $50 million - SEC filing

* In addition, selling stockholder may offer and sell up to 1 million shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

