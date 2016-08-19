版本:
BRIEF-T-Mobile US announces quarterly preferred stock dividend

Aug 19 T-Mobile US Inc

* Quarterly dividend on its 5.50% mandatory convertible preferred stock will be paid on September 15, 2016

* Dividend will be paid at a rate of $0.6875 per share of preferred stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

