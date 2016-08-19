版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 05:19 BJT

BRIEF-Akers Biosciences settles, to sell breath technology tests

Aug 19 Akers Biosciences Inc

* Settles dispute with Chube, Thirty Six Strategies Llc , Gavin Moran, Frank Runge - SEC Filing

* Co can sell all of breath technology tests worldwide, unencumbered by past or future claims by Chube under licensing agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐