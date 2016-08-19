版本:
BRIEF-Yuma Energy says borrowing base reduced by $9.8 mln to $20.0 mln

Aug 19 Yuma Energy

* On August 15, waiver, tenth amendment dated June 6, effective as of may 31, to credit agreement dated as of August 10, 2011- SEC Filing

* As a result of termination of amendment, borrowing base under credit agreement was automatically reduced by $9.8 million to $20.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

