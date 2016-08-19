版本:
BRIEF-US Auto Parts Network files to say selling stockholders may sell up to 12 mln shares

Aug 19 US Auto Parts Network Inc

* Files to say selling stockholders may sell from time to time of up to 12 million shares of common stock - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

