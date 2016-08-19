版本:
BRIEF-United Insurance Holdings says to pay sole stockholder $9.3 mln as termination fee

Aug 19 United Insurance Holdings Corp

* If deal is terminated under certain specified circumstances, co to pay sole stockholder $9.3 million termination fee

* If co terminates deal under certain circumstances for a superior proposal, it will pay a termination fee of $4.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

