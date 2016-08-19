BRIEF-F.A.B. Partners to buy CIFC for $333 mln in cash

Aug 19 CIFC Llc

* CIFC to be acquired by F.A.B. Partners for $333 million in cash

* Under terms of merger agreement, CIFC shareholders will be entitled to receive $11.46 in cash per share

* Transaction has been approved by CIFC's board of directors

* CIFC shareholders will be entitled to $11.36 per share as consideration in merger, plus a $0.10 per share distribution

* F.A.B. secured capital backing for acquisition of cifc from supreme universal holdings ltd, controlled by qatar's royal family

* CIFC board has declared a cash distribution of $0.10 per share to be paid on September 12, 2016

* CIFC and an affiliate of F.A.B. have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which F.A.B. will acquire CIFC